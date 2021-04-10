Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0 April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 10:06 p.m.
MONTREAL (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perrault each had a goal and an assist in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
Paul Stastny and Derek Forbort also scored for the Jets. They have won three straight to improve to 25-13-3.