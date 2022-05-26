Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

Gray 4-11 0-0 11, Thornton 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-6 1-2 4, Ogunbowale 6-15 2-2 16, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Sabally 6-16 4-4 18, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-12 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended