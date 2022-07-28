Connecticut 88, Seattle 83

G.Williams 6-11 3-4 16, Stewart 7-14 2-3 17, Charles 6-12 1-1 14, Bird 4-6 2-2 14, Loyd 5-10 2-2 14, Lavender 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Magbegor 2-7 2-2 6, January 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 12-14 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended