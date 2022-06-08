Connecticut 88, Indiana 69

Smith 8-15 2-2 19, Vivians 2-7 0-0 4, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, K.Mitchell 3-13 2-2 9, Robinson 5-11 2-2 12, Cannon 1-1 0-0 2, Engstler 1-2 0-0 2, Hartley 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 1-5 0-0 3, Hull 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 27-72 12-14 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended