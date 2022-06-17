Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

G.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 7-15 2-2 19, Magbegor 5-8 2-4 12, Bird 5-11 0-0 14, Loyd 3-10 0-0 8, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 2-3 0-2 5, January 2-4 0-0 5, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 4-8 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended