Connecticut 79, Washington 71

Burke 5-12 0-2 13, Hines-Allen 2-7 0-0 5, Austin 4-6 0-1 8, Atkins 5-15 2-3 13, Cloud 2-8 1-1 5, Hawkins 3-6 2-2 10, E.Williams 6-10 0-0 12, Machida 1-3 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 28-70 7-11 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended