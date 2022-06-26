Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

A.Thomas 4-7 7-8 15, Bonner 5-14 2-2 12, Jo.Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 8-14 0-0 17, B.Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 2-5 4-5 8, Clouden 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 16-19 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended