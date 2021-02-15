Column: Wrecking isn't racing, makes for messy Daytona 500 JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 6:10 p.m.
1 of8 Racers crash during the last lap in the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Joey Logano (22) was leading before the wreck; Brad Keselowski (2) was in second. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 CORRECTS TO 14TH LAP, NOT 13TH AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Cars collide on the 14th lap during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Racers crash during the last lap in the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Michael McDowell, left, went on to win the race. Michael McDowell, left, went on to win the race. Among the other drivers are Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Kyle Busch (18). Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 CORRECTS TO 14TH LAP, NOT 13TH AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Cars collide on the 14th lap during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Racers crash during the last lap in the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Among the driver involved were Kyle Busch (18); Brad Keselowski (2), who was in second before the crash; Joey Logano (22), who was leading; and Bubba Wallace (23). Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. His car had been sheared when it pinballed into the wall and then back into traffic after a go-for-broke run for the win that ended with Keselowski pacing in anger.
Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car.