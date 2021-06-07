Column: Racing with friends reignites Allmendinger's passion JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 4:31 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger was so over the grind and the losing and the lack of any enjoyment in his job that he walked away from NASCAR after the 2018 season rather than run for another mediocre team.
His friends pulled him back in.