Column: Pure golf at the PGA, something everyone understands TIM DAHLBERG, AP Sports Columnist May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 8:21 p.m.
1 of12 Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Phil Mickelson watches his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Bryson DeChambeau walks to the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Bryson DeChambeau walks off the 13th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, walks with his caddie on the bridge to the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker to the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Cameron Champ looks for his shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Bryson DeChambeau reacts to a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
The paspalum is, indeed, amazing, and that’s coming from a guy who has seen a lot of grass. The laminar flow of the wind seems to be optimum, too, which should make calculations easier for Bryson DeChambeau.
As for the golf this week on Kiawah Island? Well, that might be one thing we can all understand at the PGA Championship.