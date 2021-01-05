Column: Major shots, and shots special to major champions DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 10:22 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, file photo, Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. His drive to 7 feet for eagle was the defining moment of his first major title. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, picks up his ball after sinking a putt on the third green during the third round of the US Open Golf Championship, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. DeChambeau said this par putt was key in his weekend run toward his first major. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, Dustin Johnson tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. He made birdie that was the pivotal shot in his Masters title. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are renowned for their power, so in a year no one could have imagined, perhaps it was only fitting the signature shot from their major championships came from shorter clubs.
And then there's Collin Morikawa, polished and precise, who won his major with the longest club in the bag.