Column: Are Savannah Bananas the cure for baseball's ills? PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Columnist June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 3:31 p.m.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — More than 90 minutes before the first pitch, it's already clear this isn't just any ol' baseball game.
The crowd queued up outside the main gate slowly begins to part, clearing the way for a pep band to guide the home team — adorned in bright yellow uniforms — through a rollicking, high-fiving gauntlet.