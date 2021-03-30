Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 0 2 1 — 3 Tampa Bay 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 13 (Werenski, Roslovic), 10:49. 2, Columbus, Savard 1 (Foligno, Texier), 19:28. Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 10 (Borgman, Schenn), 4:12. 4, Columbus, Atkinson 13 (Foligno), 18:29 (en). Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-11-6_21. Tampa Bay 7-20-11_38. Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 0; Tampa Bay 0 of 1. Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 6-5-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 3-4-1 (20-18). A_3,800 (19,092). T_2:41. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis. More for youSportsConnecticut's top girls basketball performances in the...By Scott EricsonSportsCollege notes: UConn's Kuznetsov signs; Pecknold for PenroseStaff reports