Columbia star Smith says he's transferring to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ivy League scoring leader Mike Smith said Friday he's transferring to Michigan.

The 5-foot-11 Smith averaged 22.8 points a game last season at Columbia. He's ranked 11th by ESPN.com among grad transfers with immediate eligibility.

Smith missed most of the 2018-19 season because of a torn meniscus, but he came back strong while playing heavy minutes: Smith scored at least 14 points in every game in 2019-20.

Michigan needs help in the backcourt after the loss of senior Zavier Simpson. The school also announced recently that guard David DeJulius intended to enter the transfer portal.

Smith announced his move on Twitter.

