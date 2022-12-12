Columbia 57, Lafayette 45

Bedri 1-5 0-0 2, Odunowo 3-4 0-0 6, B.Thompson 4-8 3-4 13, Brown 3-14 4-4 11, De La Rosa 1-1 3-4 6, Noland 2-6 1-1 5, McLean 3-8 0-1 7, Tavroff 3-4 0-0 6, Stankard 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 12-16 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason