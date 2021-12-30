Colts' Leonard off virus list, ready to face Raiders

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard couldn\u2019t wait to get back to work Thursday. He has even bigger plans for Sunday. Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve\/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday\u2019s game at Arizona \u2014 and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. \u201cActually, I tested negative that morning and then probably around 1 or 2 is when I tested positive,\u201d he said while wearing a mask on a video call with reporters Thursday. \u201cI got on a plane ride back home around 7 and now we\u2019re here. I feel good." That\u2019s good news for the Colts, who had six starters including Leonard out because of the virus last weekend and would have been severely short-handed Sunday if the NFL hadn\u2019t reduced the isolation period from 10 days to five. Under the previous guideline, Leonard would have missed this week\u2019s game, too. Instead, all six starters who missed the Arizona game because of the virus have been activated over the past two days. It\u2019s still unclear whether quarterback Carson Wentz or right tackle Braden Smith will clear the protocols before Sunday. But nobody missed the game more than the passionate Leonard, who uses any slight as motivation. And now the masterful takeaway artist has even bigger plans for Sunday \u2014 clinching a playoff spot by beating the Raiders. \u201cThat definitely sucked \u2014 going home, not being able to go out there and perform with my guys, not being able to see my family, not being able to watch the game fully,\u201d he said. \u201cThank God, they changed the rule. I\u2019m back, I\u2019m feeling good and I\u2019m ready to rock \u2018n\u2019 roll.\u201d Also: \u2014 Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list as Cleveland got a little healthier heading into its Monday night game at Pittsburgh. Tretter, whose tenure as president has spanned the epidemic, missed last week\u2019s loss at Green Bay after testing positive. He had not missed a snap since signing with the Browns in 2017 after three seasons with the Packers. Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, who had also been in concussion protocol, returned along with kicker Chase McLaughlin. \u2014 The New York Jets got four starters back from the COVID-10 list as left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Ashtyn Davis were all activated. Practice squad wide receiver Vyncint Smith and defensive end Hamilcar Rashed Jr. were also restored to the practice squad from the practice squad\/COVID-19 list. The Jets had as many as 25 players on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, plus coach Robert Saleh, who returned to the team Wednesday. With the activations Thursday, New York was down to 10 players on the list. \u2014 The Minnesota Vikings have placed linebacker Nick Vigil on the reserve\/Covid-19 list. \u2014 The Cincinnati Bengals returned defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray to the active roster from the reserve\/COVID-19 list. Both players had been on list since Dec. 25. \u2014 The Carolina Panthers added safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Darryl Johnson and practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon to the COVID-19 list. ___ More AP NFL: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/NFL and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_NFL