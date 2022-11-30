Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

Leaupepe 5-12 2-2 14, Issanza 1-1 2-2 4, Ahrens 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 8-16 0-0 20, Shelton 9-16 2-4 21, Merkviladze 0-3 2-2 2, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Stephens 1-2 0-0 3, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason