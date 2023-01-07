Colorado St. 79, Fresno St. 57

Moore 8-12 4-7 23, Baker 4-10 2-2 13, Hill 4-12 2-2 11, Colimerio 0-1 0-0 0, Holland 1-4 0-0 3, Campbell 1-6 0-0 2, Andre 1-2 3-4 5, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Yap 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-15 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason