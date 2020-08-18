Colorado-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer singles to left field. Abraham Toro lines out to shortstop to Nolan Arenado. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. George Springer out at second. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Alex Bregman to third. Carlos Correa doubles to left field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Alex Bregman scores. Jose Altuve grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Freeland to Daniel Murphy.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies third. Tony Wolters strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Trevor Story homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Rockies 1.