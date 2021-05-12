Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021

Colorado Avalanche
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 48 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 206 .097
F 96 Mikko Rantanen 50 30 31 61 25 34 9 0 7 171 .175
F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 52 19 30 49 11 34 9 0 8 148 .128
D 8 Cale Makar 42 8 35 43 14 12 4 0 3 103 .078
F 95 Andre Burakovsky 51 18 23 41 2 10 4 0 3 93 .194
D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067
F 91 Nazem Kadri 54 11 20 31 -8 34 3 0 3 167 .066
F 72 Joonas Donskoi 49 15 14 29 14 10 4 0 2 74 .203
D 7 Devon Toews 51 9 19 28 25 14 2 0 2 115 .078
F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221
F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 53 10 10 20 7 4 0 1 4 97 .103
F 37 J.T. Compher 46 7 8 15 6 19 1 0 2 44 .159
D 27 Ryan Graves 52 2 13 15 15 38 0 0 0 99 .020
F 17 Tyson Jost 52 5 10 15 11 24 0 0 0 84 .060
F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 51 7 2 9 4 21 0 0 0 58 .121
D 26 Jacob MacDonald 33 1 8 9 14 8 0 0 0 49 .020
F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081
D 22 Conor Timmins 29 0 5 5 1 6 0 0 0 29 .000
F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000
F 18 Alexander Newhook 4 0 3 3 4 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000
D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000
D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000
D 24 Patrik Nemeth 11 1 1 2 0 4 0 0 0 6 .167
F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 14 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000
F 34 Carl Soderberg 11 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 20 .000
D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000
D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000
F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
F 12 Jayson Megna 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000
D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 54 186 333 519 189 476 46 1 37 1857 .100
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 131 220 351 -203 564 30 3 16 1383 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Philipp Grubauer 39 2306 2.0 29 9 1 6 77 975 0.921 0 2 0
35 Jonas Johansson 7 376 2.23 4 1 1 1 14 151 0.907 0 0 0
40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0
32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 54 3258 2.31 37 13 4 7 125 1377 .905 186 333 476
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3258 3.28 17 33 4 2 177 1848 .900 131 220 564
More for you