Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 46 20 45 65 24 35 8 0 2 202 .099 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 46 29 30 59 27 30 8 0 7 160 .181 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 48 19 30 49 12 32 9 0 8 134 .142 D 8 Cale Makar 38 6 33 39 12 8 3 0 2 86 .070 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 47 16 19 35 -1 8 4 0 3 86 .186 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 45 15 14 29 14 8 4 0 2 67 .224 F 91 Nazem Kadri 50 11 18 29 -8 34 3 0 3 154 .071 D 7 Devon Toews 47 7 18 25 24 14 2 0 1 110 .064 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 49 10 10 20 8 4 0 1 4 90 .111 D 27 Ryan Graves 48 2 13 15 14 34 0 0 0 91 .022 F 37 J.T. Compher 42 6 7 13 4 19 1 0 1 40 .150 F 17 Tyson Jost 48 3 10 13 8 24 0 0 0 81 .037 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 47 7 1 8 5 21 0 0 0 57 .123 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 29 1 6 7 15 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000 D 22 Conor Timmins 25 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 21 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 12 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 16 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 8 0 2 2 1 4 0 0 0 18 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 7 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 4 .250 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 50 176 313 489 184 454 44 1 34 1737 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 123 205 328 -198 540 29 3 15 1278 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 36 2129 2.0 27 8 1 6 71 888 0.92 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 6 317 2.27 3 1 1 1 12 133 0.91 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 50 3018 2.34 34 12 4 7 117 1272 .904 176 313 454 OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3018 3.34 16 30 4 2 167 1728 .899 123 205 540