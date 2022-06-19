Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 33 5 9 5
Profar lf 5 0 1 0 Joe lf 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 2 2 0 Daza cf 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 2 Blackmon dh 4 2 2 2
Voit dh 4 1 2 1 Cron 1b 4 1 1 2
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 McMahon 3b 3 1 3 1
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Kim ss 4 0 1 0 Serven c 2 0 0 0
San Diego 001 030 000 4
Colorado 200 020 01x 5

DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), Cron (17), Blackmon (11), McMahon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Martinez 5 8 4 4 2 1
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1
García L,4-4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Márquez 5 8 4 4 2 7
Chacín 2 1 0 0 0 1
Colomé W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard S,14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Chacín (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

More for you

T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).

Written By