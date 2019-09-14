https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Colorado-10-San-Diego-8-14439346.php
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|d-Blackmon ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Valaika 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|e-McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daza rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|a-France ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|020
|005
|100
|—
|8
|Colorado
|210
|501
|01x
|—
|10
E_Naylor (5), Story (8). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), Arenado (40), Story 2 (32), Hampson (4). SF_Daza (1), Blackmon (4). S_Hoffman (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lucchesi, L, 10-8
|3
|2-3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Yardley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Colorado
|Hoffman, W, 2-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Parsons
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Shaw, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Estévez, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz, S, 4-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).
View Comments