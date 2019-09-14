Colorado 10, San Diego 8

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 8 9 8 Totals 35 10 14 10 G.Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 5 3 3 3 Martini lf 3 0 1 1 Hampson cf 5 2 3 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 2 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf 4 1 2 0 d-Blackmon ph 0 0 0 1 Naylor rf 4 2 2 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 5 2 2 2 Murphy 1b 4 1 2 0 Hedges c 2 2 1 2 Valaika 2b 4 2 2 1 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 e-McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 Daza rf 1 0 0 1 a-France ph 1 1 1 2 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 b-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Baez p 0 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Hilliard rf 0 0 0 0 Butera c 4 1 2 1 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 Tapia rf-lf 2 0 0 0

San Diego 020 005 100 — 8 Colorado 210 501 01x — 10

E_Naylor (5), Story (8). DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Urías (5), Myers (19), Martini (4), Naylor (13), Butera (3), Valaika (3), Arenado (29), Murphy (34). 3B_Valaika (1). HR_Hedges (11), Arenado (40), Story 2 (32), Hampson (4). SF_Daza (1), Blackmon (4). S_Hoffman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lucchesi, L, 10-8 3 2-3 9 8 8 0 2 Yardley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stammen 1 1 1 1 1 2 Strahm 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Baez 2-3 2 1 1 2 0

Colorado Hoffman, W, 2-6 5 1-3 4 4 4 6 4 Parsons 0 2 3 3 1 0 Shaw, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Johnson, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 Estévez, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz, S, 4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Parsons pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hoffman (Martini), Shaw (Hosmer). WP_Lucchesi, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:28. A_31,654 (50,398).