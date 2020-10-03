Recommended Video:

Baylor (1-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Noon

NC State (1-1) at Pittsburgh (3-0), Noon

Abilene Christian (0-1) at Army (2-1), 1:30 p.m.

Rice at Marshall (2-0), Postponed

North Carolina (1-0) at Boston College (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Missouri (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0), Noon

Arkansas St. (1-1) at Coastal Carolina (2-0), Noon

South Carolina (0-1) at Florida (1-0), Noon

East Carolina (0-1) at Georgia St. (0-1), Noon

UTSA (3-0) at UAB (2-1), 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty (2-0), 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist (0-3) at E. Kentucky (1-2), 3 p.m.

Texas A&M (1-0) at Alabama (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi (0-1) at Kentucky (0-1), 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Florida St. (0-2), 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech (1-0) at Duke (0-3), 4 p.m.

Charlotte (0-1) at FAU, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky (0-2) at Middle Tennessee (0-3), 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern (1-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (0-3), 7 p.m.

LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa (0-1) at UCF (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Auburn (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas (0-1) at Mississippi St. (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Virginia (1-0) at Clemson (2-0), 8 p.m.

Troy (1-1) at South Alabama (1-2), Postponed

MIDWEST

South Florida (1-1) at Cincinnati (2-0), 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (2-0) at Kansas (0-2), 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (2-1) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (1-1) at Kansas St. (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (1-1) at Iowa St. (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

TCU (0-1) at Texas (2-0), Noon

Memphis (1-0) at SMU (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

West Texas A&M University at Stephen F. Austin (0-3), 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. (0-3) at North Texas (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

Navy (1-1) at Air Force, 6 p.m.

