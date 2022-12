College Basketball Schedule

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6 p.m.

VMI at American, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iona at Union, N.J., 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

FIU at Howard, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

Bethel (TN) at UT Martin, Noon

Furman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Edward Waters at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

NC Central at LSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC State, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Alabama, 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Midland at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Southern U. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

E. Washington at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Texas St., 8 p.m.

NC A&T at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

SAGU American Indian College at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

CS Stanislaus at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Holy Names at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UTSA at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

EAST

DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.

SOUTH

William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Ohio vs. Florida at Tampa, Fla., 7 p.m.

Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UAB, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FAU, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Bellevue at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Dakota, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

SE Missouri at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado Christian at Denver, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

EAST

Stony Brook at Wagner, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Elon at Presbyterian, Noon

Chattanooga at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at S. Indiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

North American at Rice, 12:15 p.m.

FAR WEST

North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

SW Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

W. Oregon at BYU, 9 p.m.

Westminster (Utah) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

EAST

Xavier at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Dartmouth at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Chicago St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Eureka vs. W. Illinois at Moline, Ill., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Schreiner at Texas A&M-CC, Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Antelope Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

EAST

Wake Forest at Rutgers, Noon

Liberty vs. Bryant at Springfield, Mass., 12:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.

N. Iowa vs. Towson at Chicago, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

North Texas vs. UMass at Springfield, Mass., 3 p.m.

Toledo at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Hartford, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Saint Elizabeth at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Missouri vs. UCF at Sunrise, Fla., Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami, Noon

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Alabama St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina at Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Houston at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Montreat at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Radford at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Troy at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

UALR at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

St. John's vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Bryan at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Samford at SC State, 3 p.m.

Tulane vs. George Mason at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Hampton vs. Norfolk St. at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at VCU, 4 p.m.

Regent at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at ETSU, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Furman, 4:30 p.m.

Temple at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

UCLA vs. Kentucky at New York, 5:15 p.m.

Richmond vs. Clemson at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State at Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

E. Illinois at IUPUI, Noon

Indiana at Kansas, Noon

DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Knox at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

La Salle at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Ohio St. at New York, 3 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Wright St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Ball St. at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 7 p.m.

Drake at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Dayton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Montana vs. Prairie View at Houston, 12:50 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 4 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Texas Southern at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Occidental at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Master's at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

EAST

Canisius at Penn St., Noon

Howard at Harvard, Noon

Washington College (Md.) at Navy, Noon

Army at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Coast Guard at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

SOUTH

Belmont at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

LIU at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Miami-Hamilton at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. NC A&T at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Warren Wilson at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Hampton at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Elon at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Illinois Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Concord at Kent St., 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UTSA, 4 p.m.

MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.

FAR WEST

Green Bay at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland at Boise St., 4 p.m.

California at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Iona at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Sonoma St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

EAST

Delaware at Rider, 7 p.m.

Glenville St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.

Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Anderson (SC) at Furman, 7 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Fairmont St. at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

IUPUI vs. S. Indiana at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Stonehill at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

North American at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Cal State-LA at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Westmont at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

EAST

Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Army at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

SOUTH

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brescia at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

The Citadel at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce vs. IUPUI at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Drake at Lincoln, Neb., 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Wofford at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Pacific at Lamar, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at BYU, 9 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Prairie View at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

