Colgate 77, Holy Cross 71

Moffatt 6-9 0-0 14, Records 7-10 4-6 18, Lynch-Daniels 2-7 0-0 5, Richardson 1-7 1-4 4, Smith 4-8 8-10 17, Woodward 6-7 0-0 12, Thomson 2-6 0-1 4, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-0 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 13-21 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason