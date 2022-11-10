Skip to main content
Colgate 77, Brown 68

Moffatt 3-9 2-2 9, Records 11-13 1-2 23, Woodward 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 8-13 0-1 19, Smith 3-5 1-1 8, Thomson 6-8 0-0 12, Louis-Jacques 2-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Cummins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 4-6 77.

BROWN (0-2)

Anya 3-7 1-3 7, Owusu-Anane 6-13 1-2 13, Friday 5-8 1-3 11, Lilly 5-15 0-0 11, Wojcik 4-9 2-2 12, Ferrari 2-6 0-0 6, Cowan 0-1 0-0 0, Kloman 3-4 0-0 6, Ndur 0-1 0-0 0, Cooley 0-2 2-2 2, Erold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-12 68.

Halftime_Colgate 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 7-22 (Richardson 3-7, Louis-Jacques 2-3, Smith 1-2, Moffatt 1-6, Records 0-1, Baker 0-3), Brown 5-18 (Wojcik 2-4, Ferrari 2-5, Lilly 1-5, Cooley 0-1, Ndur 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-2). Rebounds_Colgate 34 (Records 10), Brown 29 (Owusu-Anane, Wojcik 7). Assists_Colgate 16 (Richardson 5), Brown 14 (Lilly 4). Total Fouls_Colgate 8, Brown 12. A_716 (2,800).

