Colgate 77, Boston U. 71

Chimezie 3-6 3-4 9, Brittain-Watts 4-13 2-2 10, Harper 9-12 0-1 23, Tynen 2-5 2-3 7, Whyte 3-8 0-0 6, Brewster 2-6 1-2 6, Landrum 3-5 0-0 6, Tate 0-1 2-2 2, Nobili 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 2-3 2, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 12-17 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason