Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67

Moffatt 5-8 2-2 16, Records 4-5 1-2 9, Lynch-Daniels 8-11 2-2 24, Richardson 4-7 0-0 8, Smith 6-8 3-4 15, Woodward 4-5 0-0 8, Baker 5-8 1-1 14, Thomson 1-2 0-0 2, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-0 3, Capitano 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-58 9-11 101.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason