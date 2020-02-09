Coleman's late bucket lifts UNLV over Fresno State 68-67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton combined to score 35 points and Marvin Coleman hit a jumper with 1 second left in the game for his only basket as UNLV rallied for a 68-67 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.

Hardy hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Rebels (12-13, 7-5 Mountain West Conference), while Hamilton added 17 points and seven rebounds. Vitaliy Shibel came off the bench to score 13, hitting all four of his shots, including three from beyond the arc.

Fresno State led 23-22 at halftime and used a Noah Blackwell 3-pointer to grab a 67-64 lead with 54 seconds left to play. Hardy scored on a layup with 39 seconds to go to pull UNLV within a point. New Williams missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Tillman who fed Coleman for the game-winner.

Freshman Orlando Robinson topped Fresno State (8-16, 4-9) with 24 points, while Blackwell and reserve Niven Hart scored 15 apiece.

UNLV shot 40% from the field, including 33% from distance (8 of 24), and made 14 of 17 free throws. Fresno State shot 45% overall, 30% from distance (7 of 23) and made 14 of 19 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25