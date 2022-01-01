Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67 DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 7:58 p.m.
1 of8 George Mason guard Davonte Gaines (3) passes to a teammate while covered by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 George Mason guard D'Shawn Schwartz (15) shoots over Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) shoots over George Mason guard Davonte Gaines (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 1 2022. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kansas forward David McCormack, right, rebounds against George Mason guard Davonte Gaines (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Orlin Wagner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kim English probably didn't have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together.
The two backups certainly made English pay for it.