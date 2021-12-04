Cole leads shorthanded UConn to 88-59 rout of Grambling St.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 18 points to help No. 17 UConn, which was playing without two injured starters, rout Grambling State 88-59 on Saturday.

Freshman Jordan Hawkins added 15 points for the Huskies (8-1), who are off to the program's best start since going 9-0 to open the 2013-14 season. Isaiah Whaley had 12 points and Akok Akok chipped in with 10.

Cameron Christon scored all 18 of his points for Grambling State (3-6) before being injured in the first half, while A.J. Taylor added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies led by 17 points at halftime and took its first 20-point lead, 58-36 on 3-pointer by Hawkins less than 5 minutes into the second half. A 3-pointer by Akok made it 72-42.

UConn went on an opening 17-6 run, highlighted by a pair of 3s for Hawkins and Akok converting a lob dunk and a free throw.

The Tigers’ Christon converted his first four 3-pointers and seven of his 10 first-half shots to keep Grambling in the game, but he had to be helped from the floor after taking an arm to the head late in the half.

UConn forced 13 first-half turnovers, converting those into 18 points. The Huskies closed the half on a 15-4 run, turning a 32-26 lead into a 47-30 advantage at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Grambling: The Tigers fell to 0-6 when allowing their opponents to score 70 points.

UConn: Starting guard Tyrese Martin is dealing with an avulsion fracture of his left wrist, which is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Forward Adama Sanogo has an abdominal strain and possible tear, and coach Dan Hurley said he is expected to miss at least three weeks. Sanogo had started 26 straight games for the Huskies and was averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Martin had been averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Grambling: Continue a five-game road trip to close out 2021 with a game next Saturday at Incarnate Word.

UConn: Visit West Virginia on Wednesday.

