Cole - and his dad - looking forward to return of fans March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 5:15 p.m.
1 of14 New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk just misses a single hit by Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer grabs a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Wilson Ramos during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Washington Nationals' Andrew Stevenson (17) follows through on a RBI double to score Victor Robles during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Miami Marlins' Jon Berti follows through on a double during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Miami Marlins' Jose Devers, pinch running for Jon Berti, is safe at third on a fly ball hit by Isan Diaz during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 An usher at Spectrum Field has a sign calling for fans to mask up during a spring training exhibition baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees in Clearwater, Fla., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time.
Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York, but his son's first season after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract was played in empty ballparks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.