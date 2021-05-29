Clutch captains lead way into 2nd round of NHL playoffs STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 3:31 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) gives chase during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates a goal by Mark Scheifele during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) react as they leave the ice after Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. The Bruins won 3-1.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares watches as the team plays the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Tavares was back on the ice for a skate earlier Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) reacts after scoring against the Nashville Predators during overtime in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
11 of11
Right about the time the Boston Bruins made a “C” change by naming Patrice Bergeron captain, the Vegas Golden Knights decided to have a captain for the first time and knew Mark Stone was the only man for the job.
“It became clear that he is the leader of the team,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Him wearing the ‘C’ allowed him to take another step both as a player, as a teammate and then of course as a leader on our team.”