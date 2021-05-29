Clippers spoil Mavs' party, 118-108, to get back in series SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 29, 2021 Updated: May 29, 2021 1:18 a.m.
1 of20 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) fights to the basket against Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr, right, in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, holding ball, and members of the Los Angeles Clippers argue following a play in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) and Paul George (13) celebrate a basket in the closing seconds of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to play as forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) walks past in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) positions for a shot as Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr., center, and Luka Doncic (77) defend in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Los Angeles Clippers' Reggie Jackson (1), guard Paul George (13), Marcus Morris Sr., center right, and Terance Mann, rear, celebrate on the way to the bench during a time out as Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) walks past in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, makes a pass in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, left, places his hand to his head and guard Luka Doncic, right, sits on the court as referee Mark Lindsay, center, calls a foul against Doncic in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) fouls Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) on a shot attempt in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Fans cheer as the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum (33), Terance Mann, rear, and Ivica Zubac (40) defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, bottom center, moves to the basket in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, center, grabs the ball after referee Mark Lindsay (29) called a foul against center Willie Cauley-Stein in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series again the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., center, walks to the bench after fouling out in the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Luka Doncic's home playoff debut, beating the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 on Friday night to get back in the first-round playoff series.
The Clippers bounced back from two losses at home by withstanding a huge early surge by the Mavericks in front of their biggest — and loudest — crowd by far this season. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Sunday night.