Clippers rout Lakers 118-94, move into No. 3 spot in West BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 1:56 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George led seven players in double figures with 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Staples Center co-tenants could potentially face each other in the first round.