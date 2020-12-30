Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Wolves 124-101 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 1:41 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 on Tuesday night in a game missing stars for both teams.
The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist.