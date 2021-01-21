Clippers beat Kings 115-96 for season-high 5th straight win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 1:14 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 115-96 on Wednesday night for their season-high fifth consecutive victory.
The Clippers handed the Kings a 38-point loss at their place last Friday. A new week didn’t change anything. Sacramento dropped its fourth in a row and sixth in seven games.