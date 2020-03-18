Clippers' Terance Mann has ligament surgery on right hand

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has had surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand, the team said Wednesday.

The surgery was performed Tuesday. Mann was injured during a game on March 8 while on assignment with the team's G League affiliate in Ontario, California. No timetable for his return has been set.

Mann has averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 assists in 35 games for the Clippers this season. The first-year guard out of Florida State played 20 games in the G League, averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports