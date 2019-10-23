Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley, left, drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley, left, drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP