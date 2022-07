Cleveland-Tampa Bay Runs

Guardians second. Alex Call walks. Ernie Clement singles to left field. Alex Call to second. Austin Hedges hit by pitch. Ernie Clement to second. Alex Call to third. Myles Straw singles to right field. Austin Hedges to second. Ernie Clement scores. Alex Call scores. Steven Kwan lines out to left field to David Peralta. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Myles Straw out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Jose Ramirez singles to left field. Amed Rosario to second. Austin Hedges scores. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow infield, Shane McClanahan to Isaac Paredes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Rays 0.

Rays second. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep left field. Throwing error by Austin Hedges. Isaac Paredes scores. Yu Chang walks. Roman Quinn doubles to right field. Yu Chang to third. Rene Pinto lines out to second base to Andres Gimenez. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to first base, Ernie Clement to Bryan Shaw. Roman Quinn to third. Yu Chang scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Ernie Clement.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Rays 2.

Rays fourth. Isaac Paredes doubles. Yu Chang singles to right field. Isaac Paredes to third. Roman Quinn strikes out swinging. Rene Pinto walks. Yu Chang to second. Ji-Man Choi out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Myles Straw. Yu Chang to third. Isaac Paredes scores. Yandy Diaz flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Rays 3.

Guardians fifth. Jose Ramirez grounds out to third base, Yu Chang to Isaac Paredes. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow left field. Andres Gimenez walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Alex Call walks. Andres Gimenez to second. Ernie Clement lines out to third base to Yandy Diaz. Austin Hedges singles to center field. Alex Call to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Franmil Reyes scores. Myles Straw pops out to Isaac Paredes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 5, Rays 3.