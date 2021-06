Indians fifth. Eddie Rosario lines out to right field to Phillip Evans. Harold Ramirez homers to left field. Josh Naylor singles to deep right center field. Ryan Lavarnway strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates sixth. JT Brubaker strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to right field. Adam Frazier to second. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Jacob Stallings singles to shallow center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Adam Frazier scores. Phillip Evans strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 1, Pirates 1.

Indians seventh. Bobby Bradley strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep right field. Harold Ramirez grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Erik Gonzalez. Josh Naylor singles to right center field. Eddie Rosario scores. Ryan Lavarnway walks. Josh Naylor to second. Ernie Clement lines out to right field to Phillip Evans.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 2, Pirates 1.