Cleveland-Houston Runs

Guardians third. Steven Kwan lines out to center field to Jose Siri. Luke Maile singles to left field. Myles Straw singles to shallow right field. Luke Maile to second. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Myles Straw to third. Luke Maile scores. Throwing error by Luis Garcia. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base to Yuli Gurriel. Amed Rosario to third. Myles Straw scores. Owen Miller strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Astros 0.

Guardians fifth. Luke Maile walks. Myles Straw lines out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Amed Rosario flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Luke Maile scores. Owen Miller walks. Josh Naylor flies out to shallow left field to Michael Brantley.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Astros 0.

Guardians seventh. Luke Maile singles to right field. Myles Straw walks. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Myles Straw to second. Luke Maile to third. Jose Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Amed Rosario out at second. Myles Straw scores. Luke Maile scores. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. Owen Miller strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor walks. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Astros 0.

Astros seventh. Alex Bregman homers to right field. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow left field, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor. Kyle Tucker flies out to left center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 6, Astros 1.