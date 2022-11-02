Cleveland 114, Boston 113

Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason