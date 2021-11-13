Clemson QB struggles continue in 44-7 win over UConn JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson's offense continued to look out of sorts as D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 44 passes for 241 yards a touchdown and an interception in the Tigers 44-7 win over UConn on Saturday.
An easy win has been a rarity for Clemson (7-3) in this unusual season, but the victory over one of the worst teams in FBS didn't answer a lot of questions.
JEFFREY COLLINS