Class L state finals: Wilton-Hand boys soccer preview

GameTimeCT’s preview capsule for Saturday’s Class L boys soccer state championship game between Wilton and Daniel Hand.

CLASS L

No. 4 Hand (14-1-4)

vs. No. 10 Wilton (12-2-6)

Where/When: Dillon Stadium, Hartford, 3 p.m.

Broadcast

NFHS Network (Subscription required)

Tickets

$10 adults, $5 for students and senior citizens (65 and older), free for children under 5 and members of the military with an I.D.

Championship game appearances

Hand: 8th appearance, 6-1 overall. 2018 def. Maloney 1-0; 2017 def. Masuk 2-1; 2016 def. Joel Barlow 1-0 (2 OT); 1999 lost to Wethersfield 2-0; 1997 co-champions with Woodstock Academy 0-0 (2OT); 1995 def. Farmington 5-1; 1993 def. Newtown 4-1.

Wilton: 6th appearance, 2-3 overall. 2004 lost to Wethersfield 2-0; 1998 def. Newtown 2-0; 1992 lost to Farmington 1-0 (OT); 1988 def. McMahon 2-1; 1986 lost to Guilford 3-1

What to look for…

Nathan Bennett (right) and Connor Uitterdijk celebrate a goal during Wilton's state tournament win over Branford. Nathan Bennett (right) and Connor Uitterdijk celebrate a goal during Wilton's state tournament win over Branford. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Class L state finals: Wilton-Hand boys soccer preview 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

You have to go back to Staples winning five straight from 1969-1973 for the last team to accomplish what Hand is on the verge of, winning four-straight state titles…Both teams have explosive scoring threats in Hand’s Scott Testori and Wilton’s Michael Zizzadoro. Both teams also have stout defenses with each allowing just two goals thus far in the tournament…Wilton struggled down the stretch in the regular season, not picking up a win over its last six games before getting hot in the state tournament…Hand posted shutouts in four of its last five regular-season contests…Wilton has changed its style of play under first-year head coach Edwin Carvajal, going with a possession-based style.

You should know…

Both teams reached the state championship by winning on penalty kicks in the semifinals…The last FCIAC team to win Class L was New Canaan in 2010… Wilton had losing records the past few seasons, going 4-9-3 in 2018, 5-7-4 in 2017, and 4-9-3 in 2016…Hand’s last loss in a state tournament game came in the 2015 semifinals on penalty kicks to eventual champion Avon.