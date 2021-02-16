Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers MATTHEW COLES, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 12:21 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to power the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.
Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20.