Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 14 points and Jay Huff had eight of his 12 during a second-half run as No. 9 Virginia held off Stony Brook 56-44 on Wednesday night.

Huff ended a 5-minute scoreless drought for the Cavaliers (9-1) with a putback dunk with 12:11 remaining and added six more points as Virginia turned a 35-30 lead into a more comfortable 49-38 edge.

Elijah Olaniyi scored 11 to lead Stony Brook (7-6). The Seawolves hurt their cause with 17 turnovers and shot just 37.8% (17-44).

Mamadi Diakite added 13 points while Clark added six assists and five rebounds for Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Stony Brook: The Seawolves arrived with one of the nation's best 2-point shooting defenses and could have pulled an upset had they not been so careless with the ball. They outrebounded Virginia 16-14 in the first half and outscored them 14-8 in the paint but had 11 first-half turnovers.

Virginia: Nine days without a game did little to help Virginia's offensive woes. They scored 14 points in the first 5:43 of the game, then went 6:27 without a point but still had the lead because the Seawolves turned the ball over repeatedly. In the second half, a drought of 5 minutes quieted the crowd as the Cavaliers enjoyed just a five-point lead.

UP NEXT

Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) shoots between Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia (23) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (5) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Virginia won 56-44. less Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) shoots between Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia (23) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (5) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 18, ... more Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Photo: Andrew Shurtleff, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

The Seawolves stay on the road, playing at American on Saturday.

The Cavaliers remain at home and face South Carolina on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25