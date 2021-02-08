Cirelli scores twice as Tampa Bay beats Predators 4-1 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 10:50 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and the Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.
The defending Stanley Cup champs extended the NHL's longest winning streak even with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy getting his first night off this season. Curtis McElhinney started in net and made 22 saves.
