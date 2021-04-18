Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 6:23 p.m.
Stewart Cink and his caddie and son Regan Cink plan his shot on the eighth tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 17, 2021. Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69, moving closer to a third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday.
The 47-year-old Cink finished at 19-under 265 at Harbour Town, four better than Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Grillo shot a 68 while Varner, who had the highest finish of his career, fired a 66.